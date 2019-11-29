Excelsior, St Catherine vie for Walker Cup

Excelsior High will be trying for the second year running to win the newly-formatted Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Walker Cup when they meet St Catherine High at National Stadium, starting at 2:30 pm.

Excelsior, who won the Walker Cup knockout title seven times when it was contested amongst the top teams, lost in last year's final to Hydel High after the organisers changed the original format, eliminating the eight best urban area schoolboy football teams.

This year, ISSA tweaked the format once again and only the top four schools — Jamaica College (JC), St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), Kingston College (KC) and Wolmer's Boys' — were not eligible to participate.

With that said, over the past two seasons Walker Cup games seem to have failed to garner significant interest from spectators, even from football fans of the schools involved.

Excelsior, who dropped out of the Manning Cup at the quarter-final round, entered the Walker Cup at the quarter-final stage and defeated Jonathan Grant 4-2 on penalties after battling to a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Then they turned back Camperdown High 4-3 in a thrilling encounter and booked their spot in the final for the second-consecutive year.

St Catherine High, who dropped out of the Manning Cup at the second round, entered the Walker Cup in the first round and defeated Holy Trinity High 2-1, before brushing aside Charlie Smith 2-0. They then upset the applecart in defeating St George's College 5-4 on penalties after the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of the regulation time. Victory secured their berth in their first ever final.

Excelsior will start favourites to lift their seventh Walker Cup title, but their first since the less than prestigious format was introduced. Only St George's College, who won the first title in 1961, and KC, have more Walker Cup titles than Excelsior. Both schools won nine each.

Lebert Halliman, who has led Excelsior to numerous titles, was the technical director at Hydel High last year when they defeated his alma mater Excelsior in the final.

He returns this time, as some pundits would have it, at his rightful place, looking to lead Excelsior to another title. The Mountain View-based school won in 1967, 1968, 1979, 1980, 1990, 2004 and 2008.

Excelsior, having mixed it up with the Manning Cup big boys in the quarter-final round before stepping down to contest the Walker Cup, will be looking towards the likes of goalkeeper Pepeto Smith, Alex Alexander, Junior Parker, D'andre Burrowes, Marlon McFarlane, Rojaughn Josephs, Sheldon Butler, Jaheim Flemmings, Jhevan Smith, and Noel Rattray for victory.

The Anthony Patrick-coached St Catherine were seen as the favourites last year before they faltered, but their confidence would have been boosted by that victory over St George's College.

Javaughn Cole is again expected to lead from in front, with good support to come from the likes of Assanie Brown, Kamau Davis, Jevaughn Brown, Shakir Crooks, Rhajneil Brown, Daniel daCosta, Giovannii Foster, Isaac Dunkley, Ian Cupee, and goalkeeper Raheem Henry.

They hunt history as they try to deliver the first schoolboy football trophy to St Catherine High – the alma mater of Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

