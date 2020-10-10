Exciting prospects as mounts take the gate in 'Foggy' Mullings trophy race

The likes of the promising group of Another Affair, King Arthur, Fearless Champion and Money Monster lock horns in this year's renewal of the Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy, which has turned out to be a major prep race for the upcoming Jamaica Derby at Caymanas Park today.

The Jamaica Derby, the season's third and final leg in the Triple Crown, is set for October 31 over 12 furlongs (2,400m)

Another Affair, trained by Gary Subratie, and King Arthur, trained by Wayne DaCosta, both last competed in the recent Jamaica St Leger over 10 furlongs (2,000m) where they finished in sixth and fifth positions, respectively. For their part, Fearless Champion and Money Monster were both impressive in victory in their last races.

Another Affair led for most of the way in the St Leger as a pacesetter and, therefore lost any chance she had of winning that Classic offering. The trip of a mile today for the Seymour “Foggy” Mullings is ideal for Another Affair who has the services of jockey Dick Cardenas, which might be a precursor for what is to come in the Derby.

King Arthur is a promising colt who has been doing fairly well in his races, but without taking full control of his career. One mile will also suit King Arthur, but based on previous efforts, there is always lingering doubt.

Fearless Champion is also a talented and promising runner who was an easy winner 13 days back travelling seven and half furlongs (1,500m). Fearless Champion, throughout his short career, has been plagued by injuries, and with him taking on this class for the first time, should need time. Nothwithstanding, he has talent and must be a danger.

Money Monster possesses ability, but he is also one that has been hampered by health issues throughout his career. Money Monster was a winner 28 days ago going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m), after falling victim to King Arthur when he made his long-awaited return to competitive racing. With those two efforts, Money Monster should be better off, and if he is not troubled by injuries, can stake a winning claim.

As all ambitious runners lining and as their Derby plans continue to unfold, the horse they will have to beat is the Richard Azan-conditioned American-bred Eroy. The three-year-old bay colt was expected to give Sir Alton a fight in the recent Ronron Trophy (six furlongs) on September 13, but that did not materialise. Then Eroy finished two quarters of a length behind in third place. This foreigner should be more effective at this trip and with more improvement expected, Eroy has his chance of redemption.

Voytek and Loose Ball make up the seven-horse field.

The Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy is a Restricted Stakes call for three-year-olds and upwards, which is ninth event on the 10-race card with a post time of 4:25 pm. First race is at 11:35 am.

Meanwhile, the talent and progress of American-bred Sir Alton will be tested to the hilt when he takes on 10 rivals in the top-rated Open Allowance call over six furlongs (1,200m).

Sir Alton ran another fast time just six days ago at the grade below when travelling six furlongs. He clocked a decent 1:10.2 to complete a hat-trick of wins with two stakes record times in the mix. Sir Alton steps up to compete here and faces his sternest task to date. It is obvious that Sir Alton is packed with class and talent and is expected to continue on the winning trail.

Ones to watch

Race 1) War Of The Rose/Adoring Sammie/Lady Bastipur

Race 2) Polly's Gal/She's A Wonder/Billy Whizz

Race 3) Fortuneonehundred/Awesome Cat/Mount Zion King

Race 4) General Mubaraak/April Spirit/Congrats Suckie

Race 5) Sencity/Awesome Treasure/Kholbear

Race 6) Sir Frederick/Schlesinger/Sweet Destiny

Race 7) Golden Destiny/Kappone/Cartel

Race 8) Corazon/Mr Universe/Reigning King

Race 9) Eroy/King Arthur/Money Monster

Race 10) Sir Alton/Universal Boss/Father Patrick