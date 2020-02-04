EXED, CMU win big in Intercol Rugby League Championship

Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Spartans notched a convincing 58-0 win over the University of Technology (UTech) Knights in the Intercollegiate Rugby League Championship on Saturday.

In the opening game of a double-header played at Mona Bowl, CMU were ruthless from the opening whistle and were well ahead 20-0 at the half.

The Spartans were led by Miguel Facey and Reinhardo Richards with 12 points each. Teammates Cares Stephenson and Takeem Creary had two tries, while Ronaldnenie Fraser, Kahil Green and Alpachino Mignott each bagged one.

UWI snatch win

In the second game, The University of West Indies (UWI) Pelicans notched their second win in two weeks after a testy 10-8 result over Mico University Spartans. Mico held a narrow 4-2 lead at half-time courtesy of a try from centre Shemar Henry. Halfback Micheal Pearson kicked a goal to keep the UWI within striking distance.

Mico jumped to an 8-2 lead when Henry notched his second try after 50 minutes, but the UWI kept their composure and fired back with two more goals from Pearson and the wining try from fullback Mario Patterson in the 68th minute.

EXED Dominant

In the third game, defending champion Excelsior Community College (EXED) Eagles strolled to a 66-8 win over G C Foster College Lions at the University of Technology football field. Three players notched 12 points for the Eagles in Javian Bryan (six goals), Shaqueil Pollack (three tries) and Rajiv Haughton (three tries). Other points came from Sheldon Kelly and Adrian Brown, with two tries each, and Akeem Murray and Daniel Graham with a try apiece. For the outmatched G C Foster outfit, Rayon Oryce and Othniel Barnaby scored one try each.

Round three continues on Thursday with Caribbean Maritime University opposing the UWI Pelicans at Breezy Castle at 3:30 pm.

Then at 2:00 pm on Saturday at UTech, Mico Crocs take on EXED Eagles, then UTech Knights oppose G C foster Lions at home at 3:30 pm.