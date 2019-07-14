Exhilarate scorches five-straight at 25-1, as the 'Diamond' sparkles again

In a super sprinting display, Exhilarate ran rivals off their feet in an upset win during the $1.15-million top-rated Open Allowance event on the nine-race programme, at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Exhilarate, who was neglected at odds of 25-1 in the small field of seven runners, outsprinted stable companion and 20-1 long shot Patriarch by five lengths in the three-year-old and upwards event going five furlongs (1,000m) down the straight course, in an impressive time of 58.3 seconds.

Champion jockey Anthony Thomas, who got a chance ride, broke Exhilarate well and was up with the early pace, matching strides with the others. After the first furlong (200m), Exhilarate and 1-9 favourite Chace The Great (Christopher Mamdeen) began to draw away from the field until passing the dummy rails, when Exhilarate sprinted off for an emphatic win.

Superluminal (Omar Walker) at odds of 23-1 came on strong for third place ahead of Chace The Great in fourth place.

It was the second winner on the card for Thomas as he had earlier won aboard Adoring Lady in the third race over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), giving trainer Patrick Lynch his 300th career winner.

Also with two winners were trainers Gary Subratie and Ryan Darby, and leading rider Christopher Mamdeen.

Subratie saddled Wow Wow (Ameth Robles) in the first race over three furlongs (600m)straight and teamed up with Mamdeen to win the $900,000 I'm satisfied Trophy feature over 10 furlongs (2,000m) with Crimson.

Mamdeen steered the Borris McIntosh-trained Cohete del Exito to victory in the sixth race over 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) for his double.

Darby was successful with Supreme Authority (Tevin Foster) in the second race over five furlongs (1,000m) round and with Tough Cookie (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) in the fifth race over 4 furlongs (800m) straight.

Imported colt Sparkle Diamond was unstoppable around the turn as, under the guidance of Shane Ellis, he clocked a staggering 58.3 seconds for five furlongs round.

The feature race on the day, the I'm Satisfied Trophy feature brought to the fore the Gary Subratie-trained Crimson who, racing for the first time longer than eight furlongs, blew away the favourite, Tricky One.

Racing continues with a 10-race midweek programme on Wednesday.