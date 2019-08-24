Exotic Wagers

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Whatever/Kings Treasure/Jamaican Storm Race 2) Ringo Starr/Son of Taqarub/Sonofaking Race 3) Alexandra Race 4) Father Ken/San Siro/Free Addi Race 5) Graydon/Royal Aviator Race 6) Reign Over All/Abogado/Two Steps Up/Man In Blue Total $2,160 Twilight 6 (Races 5-10) Race 5) Graydon/Royal Aviator Race 6) Reign Over All/Abogado/Two Steps Up/Man In Blue Race 7) Baltusrol/Cleopatra's Child Race 8) Seven Eleven Race 9) Sparkle Diamond Race 10) Sotomayor/Royal Vibes/Hey Champ Total $480 Pick 9 (Races 2-10) Race 2) Ringo Starr/Son of Taqarub/Sonofaking Race 3) Alexandra Race 4) Father Ken/San Siro/Free Addi Race 5) Graydon/Royal Aviator Race 6) Reign Over All/Abogado/Two Steps Up/Man In Blue Race 7) Baltusrol/Cleopatra's Child Race 8) Seven Eleven Race 9) Sparkle Diamond Race 10) Sotomayor/Royal Vibes/Hey Champ Total $864

