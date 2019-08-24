Exotic Wagers

Saturday, August 24, 2019

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6)

Race 1) Whatever/Kings Treasure/Jamaican Storm

Race 2) Ringo Starr/Son of Taqarub/Sonofaking

Race 3) Alexandra

Race 4) Father Ken/San Siro/Free Addi

Race 5) Graydon/Royal Aviator

Race 6) Reign Over All/Abogado/Two Steps Up/Man In Blue

Total $2,160

 

Twilight 6 (Races 5-10)

Race 5) Graydon/Royal Aviator

Race 6) Reign Over All/Abogado/Two Steps Up/Man In Blue

Race 7) Baltusrol/Cleopatra's Child

Race 8) Seven Eleven

Race 9) Sparkle Diamond

Race 10) Sotomayor/Royal Vibes/Hey Champ

Total $480

 

Pick 9 (Races 2-10)

Race 2) Ringo Starr/Son of Taqarub/Sonofaking

Race 3) Alexandra

Race 4) Father Ken/San Siro/Free Addi

Race 5) Graydon/Royal Aviator

Race 6) Reign Over All/Abogado/Two Steps Up/Man In Blue

Race 7) Baltusrol/Cleopatra's Child

Race 8) Seven Eleven

Race 9) Sparkle Diamond

Race 10) Sotomayor/Royal Vibes/Hey Champ

Total $864

