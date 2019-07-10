Exotic Wagers — July 10, 2019

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Roy Rogers/Latapy/Yetagain Race 2) Unbreakable/Big Black Nation Race 3) Crucial Appeal Race 4) Graydon/It's A Rap Race 5) Miss Formality/Sea Swan Race 6) Msmyrtlerichiegirl/Dyna's Pride Total $480 Twilight 6 (Races 5-10) Race 5) Miss Formality/Sea Swan Race 6) Msmyrtlerichiegirl/Dyna's Pride Race 7) Necromancer/Mr Pantheon Race 8) Beach Boy Race 9) Sandori/Blood Song Race 10) Drummer Boy/Lottery Ticket/Dontae Total $480 Pick 9 (Races 2-10) Race 2) Unbreakable/Big Black Nation Race 3) Crucial Appeal Race 4) Graydon/It's A Rap Race 5) Miss Formality/Sea Swan Race 6) Msmyrtlerichiegirl/Dyna's Pride Race 7) Necromancer/Mr Pantheon Race 8) Beach Boy Race 9) Sandori/Blood Song Race 10) Drummer Boy/Lottery Ticket/Dontae Total $384

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT