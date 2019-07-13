Exotic Wagers

Sunrise 6 (Races 2-7) Race 2) Fiery Path/Double Deal/Supreme Authority Race 3) Pepping Tom/Uncle Wal/Adoring Lady Race 4) Tricky One Race 5) Tough Cookie/Director Daley/Man In Blue/Awesome Cat Race 6) Council of Trent/Perfect Union/Cohete del Exito Race 7) Sparkle Diamond Total $1,080 Twilight 6 (Races 4-9) Race 4) Tricky One Race 5) Tough Cookie/Director Daley/Man In Blue/Awesome Cat Race 6) Council of Trent/Perfect Union/Cohete del Exito Race 7) Sparkle Diamond Race 8) Chace The Great Race 9) Awesome Miracle/Blood Fire/Time For A Kola/Chief Diplomat/Don Julio Total $600 Pick 9 (Races 1-9) Race 1) Wow Wow/Dejae's Boy Race 2) Fiery Path/Double Deal/Supreme Authority Race 3) Pepping Tom/Uncle Wal/Adoring Lady Race 4) Tricky One Race 5) Tough Cookie/Director Daley/Man In Blue/Awesome Cat Race 6) Council of Trent/Perfect Union/Cohete del Exito Race 7) Sparkle Diamond Race 8) Chace The Great Race 9) Awesome Miracle/Blood Fire/Time For A Kola/Chief Diplomat/Don Julio Total $2,160

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT