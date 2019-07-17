Exotic Wagers — July 17, 2019

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Beach Boy Race 2) Emperor's Treasure/Harbour Deen/Sonofaking Race 3) Mirabils/Brave Prospect/Ballon d'Or Race 4) Mother Nature/Mrs Kim/Black Point Race 5) K J Express/Chief of State/Miss In Kiss Race 6) Soul Cure Total $810 Twilight 6 (Races 5-10) Race 5) K J Express/Chief of State/Miss In Kiss Race 6) Soul Cure Race 7) Honey Ryda/My Sister/Lottery Ticket Race 8) Disturbin di Peace Race 9) Livi's Outrageous Race 10) Bay Commander/Also Corretc/Chief Prospect Total $270 Pick 9 (Race 2-10) Race 2) Emperor's Treasure/Harbour Deen/Sonofaking Race 3) Mirabils/Brave Prospect/Ballon d'Or Race 4) Mother Nature/Mrs Kim/Black Point Race 5) K J Express/Chief of State/Miss In Kiss Race 6) Soul Cure Race 7) Honey Ryda/My Sister/Lottery Ticket Race 8) Disturbin di Peace Race 9) Livi's Outrageous Race 10) Bay Commander/Also Corretc/Chief Prospect Total $1,458

