Exotic Wagers

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Purple Wayne Race 2) Laguna Point Race 3) Dunrobin/El Profesor/ Wartime/Madam Secretary Race 4) Clearly Ours/ Unbreakable/El Cliente/ Reassurance/Top Eagle Race 5) She's A Maneater Race 6) Zillow/Parajet/ Sacrifice Total $600 Twilight 6 (Races 5-10) Race 5) She's A Maneater Race 6) Zillow/Parajet/ Sacrifice Race 7) Msmyrtlerichiegirl Race 8) Fifty Cents/Luana/ Rising Bop/Flying Machine/ Musketoon Race 9) Miss Formality/Ricky Ricardo/Sergeant Reckless Race 10) Bullet Raj/Jason's Gold Total $900 Pick 9 (Races 2-10) Race 2) Laguna Point Race 3) Dunrobin/El Profesor/ Wartime/Madam Secretary Race 4) Clearly Ours/ Unbreakable/El Cliente/ Reassurance/Top Eagle Race 5) She's A Maneater Race 6) Zillow/Parajet/ Sacrifice Race 7) Msmyrtlerichiegirl Race 8) Fifty Cents/Luana/ Rising Bop/Flying Machine/ Musketoon Race 9) Miss Formality/Ricky Ricardo/Sergeant Reckless Race 10) Bullet Raj/Jason's Gold Total $3,600

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT