Exotic Wagers

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Raw Liquid Race 2) Mother Nature/Black Point/Mia Amour Race 3) Phineas/Mirabilis/Ballon d'Or Race 4) Dontae/Fayrouz/Messi Race 5) ALL Race 6) Markofaprince Total $1,620 Twilight 6 (Races 5-10) Race 5) ALL Race 6) Markofaprince Race 7) Soul Cure/Awesome Aviator/Enuffisenuff Race 8) Royal Aviator Race 9) Dad's Luck/Zillow/Young Boy Eddy Race 10) Blind Faith Total $540 Pick 9 (Races 2-10) Race 2) Mother Nature/Black Point/Mia Amour Race 3) Phineas/Mirabilis/Ballon d'Or Race 4) Dontae/Fayrouz/Messi Race 5) ALL Race 6) Markofaprince Race 7) Soul Cure/Awesome Aviator/Enuffisenuff Race 8) Royal Aviator Race 9) Dad's Luck/Zillow/Young Boy Eddy Race 10) Blind Faith Total $2,916

