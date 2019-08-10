Exotic Wagers

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Chief Diplomat Race 2) Formal Fashion/Sure Cote/Enuffisenuff Race 3) Smokey Topaz/ Talented Tony K/ Dee Danger Race 4) Graydon/ She's Symbolic/ Dyna's Pride Race 5) Tomohawk Race 6) Kiss of Love/ Mrs Kim/ Golden Samurai/ Black Point/ Jamaican Storm Total $1,350 Twilight 6 (Races 5-10) Race 5) Tomohawk Race 6) Kiss of Love/Mrs Kim/ Golden Samurai/ Black Point/ Jamaican Storm Race 7) Bigdaddykool Race 8) Pizarro/ Princess Brianna/ Kunama/Cue Three Race 9) Run Thatcher Run Race 10) Strike It Lucky/ Lady Carmen/T wilight Eruption/ Beltane Total $600 Pick 9 (Races 2-10) Race 2) Formal Fashion/ Sure Cote/ Enuffisenuff Race 3) Smokey Topaz/ Talented Tony K/ Dee Danger Race 4) Graydon/ She's Symbolic/ Dyna's Pride Race 5) Tomohawk Race 6) Kiss of Love/Mrs Kim/ Golden Samurai/ Black Point/ Jamaican Storm Race 7) Bigdaddykool Race 8) Pizarro/Princess Brianna/ Kunama/Cue Three Race 9) Run Thatcher Run Race 10) Strike It Lucky/ Lady Carmen/ Twilight Eruption/Beltane Total $3,240

