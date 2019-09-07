Exotic Wagers

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Capturemyship Race 2) Beltane/Disturbin di Peace/Lady Exotic Race 3) Golden Emperor/Tradition/Trickster Race 4) Mamdam Secretary Race 5) Formal Fashion/Mamacita/Sweet Like Sugar Race 6) Fortuneonehundred/Smokescreem/Paintthistownred/Princess Statistic Total $1,080 Twilight 6 (Races 5-10) Race 5) Formal Fashion/Mamacita/Sweet Like Sugar Race 6) Fortuneonehundred/Smokescreem/Paintthistownred/Princess Statistic Race 7) My Little Princess/Morning Star Race 8) Queen Oftheharbour/Leekout/Elal Race 9) Prince Charles/Bold Aflair Race 10) Mr Universe/Run Thatcher Run Total $2,880 Pick 9 (Races 2-10) Race 2) Beltane/Disturbin di Peace/Lady Exotic Race 3) Golden Emperor/Tradition/Trickster Race 4) Mamdam Secretary Race 5) Formal Fashion/Mamacita/Sweet Like Sugar Race 6) Fortuneonehundred/Smokescreem/Paintthistownred/Princess Statistic Race 7) My Little Princess/Morning Star Race 8) Queen Oftheharbour/Leekout/Elal Race 9) Prince Charles/Bold Aflair Race 10) Mr Universe/Run Thatcher Run Total $5,184

