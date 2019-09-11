Exotic Wagers — September 11, 2019

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Father Ken/Fabulosity/Belligerent King Race 2) Mount Zion King/Classy Vishala/Lion of Judah Race 3) Talented Tony K/Papa Albert/Alexandra Race 4) Riot Worthley Race 5) Starboyflyer/Candlelight/Money Marshall /Prince Dominick Race 6) I Am Di One/Chace The Great Total $2,160 Twilight 6 (Races 6-11) Race 6) I Am Di One/Chace The Great Race 7) Livi's Outrageous/Cleopatra's Child/Yetagain/Latapy Race 8) Adonis Race 9) Photogenic/Clearly Ours Race 10) Necromancer Race 11) Young Boy Eddy/Kingswood/Donald Trog Total $480 Pick 9 (Races 3-11) Race 3) Talented Tony K/Papa Albert/Alexandra Race 4) Riot Worthley Race 5) Starboyflyer/Candlelight/Money Marshall /Prince Dominick Race 6) I Am Di One/Chace The Great Race 7) Livi's Outrageous/Cleopatra's Child/Yetagain/Latapy Race 8) Adonis Race 9) Photogenic/Clearly Ours Race 10) Necromancer Race 11) Young Boy Eddy/Kingswood/Donald Trog Total $864

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT