Exotic Wagers

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Atlantic Blue/Royal Vibes Race 2) Seven Eleven/Okahumpka Race 3) Lovers Strike Race 4) Trickster/Kingswood Race 5) Kingsman/Beach Boy/Raw Liquid Race 6) Dyna's Pride/Innovator/She's Symbolic Total $720 Twilight 6 (Races 5-10) Race 5) Kingsman/Beach Boy/Raw Liquid Race 6) Dyna's Pride/Innovator/She's Symbolic Race 7) England's Rose Race 8) Super Amia/Morning Star Race 9) Supreme Soul/Master of Hall/Superluminal Race 10) Dada's Nala/Superbolt/Mirabilis/Luana/Blood Song Total $2,700 Pick 9 (Races 2-10) Race 2) Seven Eleven/Okahumpka Race 3) Lovers Strike Race 4) Trickster/Kingswood Race 5) Kingsman/Beach Boy/Raw Liquid Race 6) Dyna's Pride/Innovator/She's Symbolic Race 7) England's Rose Race 8) Super Amia/Morning Star Race 9) Supreme Soul/Master of Hall/Superluminal Race 10) Dada's Nala/Superbolt/Mirabilis/Luana/Blood Song Total $1,620

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT