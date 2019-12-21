Exotic Wagers

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Son of Spartacus/Moviestar/Evasive Action/Struck by Grace Race 2) DenDen/Voytek/Dracarys Race 3) Mr Pantheon/Fort Knox/Urban Principal Race 4) Versatile Vision Race 5) Cruising Motion/Fifty Cents Race 6) Awesome Cat/Lola Grey/Lady V/Traditional Storm Total $2,880 Twilight 6 (Races 6-11) Race 6) Awesome Cat/Lola Grey/Lady V/Traditional Storm Race 7) Beach Boy Race 8) Super Amia/Bloodsweatandtears/Eleadontplay/Jenuneera Steel Race 9) Prince Charles Race 10) Breaking Storm/Jamaican Storm/Rack Away Race 11) Pure Heart/Treasure Train/Alexa's Star Total $1,440 Pick 9 (Races 3-11) Race 3) Mr Pantheon/Fort Knox/Urban Principal Race 4) Versatile Vision Race 5) Cruising Motion/Fifty Cents Race 6) Awesome Cat/Lola Grey/Lady V/Traditional Storm Race 7) Beach Boy Race 8) Super Amia/Bloodsweatandtears/Eleadontplay/Jenuneera Steel Race 9) Prince Charles Race 10) Breaking Storm/Jamaican Storm/Rack Away Race 11) Pure Heart/Treasure Train/Alexa's Star Total $1,728

