Exotic Wagers — December 26, 2019

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Shesaysyes Race 2) Talented Tony K/Uncle Freddie Race 3) Wow Wow Race 4) Boss Izzy/Disturbin di Peace/Let It Snow/Dallas/Hail Mary Race 5) Kalahari/Azaria/Nuclear Dan Dada Race 6) Balazo/Musketoon Total $600 Twilight 6 (Races 4-9) Race 4) Boss Izzy/Disturbin di Peace/Let It Snow/Dallas/Hail Mary Race 5) Kalahari/Azaria/Nuclear Dan Dada Race 6) Balazo/Musketoon Race 7) Luana/JamalJames Race 8) Sentient Race 9) De Inevitable/Bloodsweatandtears Total $1,200 Pick 9 (Races 1-9) Race 1) Shesaysyes Race 2) Talented Tony K/Uncle Freddie Race 3) Wow Wow Race 4) Boss Izzy/Disturbin di Peace/Let It Snow/Dallas/Hail Mary Race 5) Kalahari/Azaria/Nuclear Dan Dada Race 6) Balazo/Musketoon Race 7) Luana/JamalJames Race 8) Sentient Race 9) De Inevitable/Bloodsweatandtears Total $480

