Exotic Wagers — January 1, 2020

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Jensuneera Steel Race 2) Unbreakable Race 3) Congrats Suckie/Crucial's Treasure/Tradition Race 4) Adonis Race 5) Marquesas/Crimson/Dysfunctional/Hover Craft Race 6) Livi's Outrageous/Cleopatra's Child/Outrageous/Heiroffire/Out On A Limb Total $600 Twilight 6 (Races 3-8) Race 3) Congrats Suckie/Crucial's Treasure/Tradition Race 4) Adonis Race 5) Marquesas/Crimson/Dysfunctional/Hover Craft Race 6) Livi's Outrageous/Cleopatra's Child/Outrageous/Heiroffire/Out On A Limb Race 7) Attorney General/Versatile Vision/Glock Race 8) Kingsman/King Tavari Total $3,600

