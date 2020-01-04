Exotic Wagers

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Resurgence/Aquilo/Smokescreen Race 2) Patriarch Race 3) Bloodsweatandtears/Desrianna/ Devine Lexie Race 4) My Mom Juss/Fearless Treblav/ Blusie Race 5) Dejae's Boy/Suasion Race 6) Truly Amazing/Nuclear Evita/ Western Wheels/Sir Kel Total $2,160 Twilight 6 (Races 5-10) Race 5) Dejae's Boy/Suasion Race 6) Truly Amazing/Nuclear Evita/ Western Wheels/Sir Kel Race 7) Universal Boss/Uncle Freddie/ Big Bang/Rohan Kabir/ Dezzy The Genius Race 8) Smooth Criminal/San Siro/ Casual Peach Race 9) Ratio Race 10) Radical/Time For A Kola/ Smokey Topaz Total $3,600 Pick 9 (Races 2-10) Race 2) Patriarch Race 3) Bloodsweatandtears/Desrianna/ Devine Lexie Race 4) My Mom Juss/Fearless Treblav/ Blusie Race 5) Dejae's Boy/Suasion Race 6) Truly Amazing/Nuclear Evita/ Western Wheels/Sir Kel Race 7) Big Bang/Rohan Kabir Race 8) San Siro Race 9) Ratio Race 10) Radical/Time For A Kola/ Smokey Topaz Total $864

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT