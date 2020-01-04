Exotic Wagers
Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6)
Race 1) Resurgence/Aquilo/Smokescreen
Race 2) Patriarch
Race 3) Bloodsweatandtears/Desrianna/
Devine Lexie
Race 4) My Mom Juss/Fearless Treblav/
Blusie
Race 5) Dejae's Boy/Suasion
Race 6) Truly Amazing/Nuclear Evita/
Western Wheels/Sir Kel
Total $2,160
Twilight 6 (Races 5-10)
Race 5) Dejae's Boy/Suasion
Race 6) Truly Amazing/Nuclear Evita/
Western Wheels/Sir Kel
Race 7) Universal Boss/Uncle Freddie/
Big Bang/Rohan Kabir/
Dezzy The Genius
Race 8) Smooth Criminal/San Siro/
Casual Peach
Race 9) Ratio
Race 10) Radical/Time For A Kola/
Smokey Topaz
Total $3,600
Pick 9 (Races 2-10)
Race 2) Patriarch
Race 3) Bloodsweatandtears/Desrianna/
Devine Lexie
Race 4) My Mom Juss/Fearless Treblav/
Blusie
Race 5) Dejae's Boy/Suasion
Race 6) Truly Amazing/Nuclear Evita/
Western Wheels/Sir Kel
Race 7) Big Bang/Rohan Kabir
Race 8) San Siro
Race 9) Ratio
Race 10) Radical/Time For A Kola/
Smokey Topaz
Total $864
