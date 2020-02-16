Exotic Wagers — February 16, 2020

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Laws Of The Code/Parajet/Reign Over All Race 2) Superluminal Race 3) Caloosa Race 4) Helmetta/Lava Boy/Dracarys Race 5) Father Patrick/Baltusrol Race 6) Miss Formality/Corazon Total $360 Twilight 6 (Races 5-10) Race 5) Father Patrick/Baltusrol Race 6) Miss Formality/Corazon Race 7) Crafty and Ready Race 8) Belligerent King/Eledontplay Race 9) Shauna Cruise/Ballerina Steel/Miss Elaine Race 10) Elal/Bay Commander Total $480 Pick 9 (races 2-10) Race 2) Superluminal Race 3) Caloosa Race 4) Helmetta/Lava Boy/Dracarys Race 5) Father Patrick/Baltusrol Race 6) Miss Formality/Corazon Race 7) Crafty and Ready Race 8) Belligerent King/Eledontplay Race 9) Shauna Cruise/Ballerina Steel/Miss Elaine Race 10) Elal/Bay Commander Total $288

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT