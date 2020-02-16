Exotic Wagers — February 16, 2020
Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6)
Race 1) Laws Of The Code/Parajet/Reign Over All
Race 2) Superluminal
Race 3) Caloosa
Race 4) Helmetta/Lava Boy/Dracarys
Race 5) Father Patrick/Baltusrol
Race 6) Miss Formality/Corazon
Total $360
Twilight 6 (Races 5-10)
Race 5) Father Patrick/Baltusrol
Race 6) Miss Formality/Corazon
Race 7) Crafty and Ready
Race 8) Belligerent King/Eledontplay
Race 9) Shauna Cruise/Ballerina Steel/Miss Elaine
Race 10) Elal/Bay Commander
Total $480
Pick 9 (races 2-10)
Race 2) Superluminal
Race 3) Caloosa
Race 4) Helmetta/Lava Boy/Dracarys
Race 5) Father Patrick/Baltusrol
Race 6) Miss Formality/Corazon
Race 7) Crafty and Ready
Race 8) Belligerent King/Eledontplay
Race 9) Shauna Cruise/Ballerina Steel/Miss Elaine
Race 10) Elal/Bay Commander
Total $288
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy