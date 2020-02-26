Exotic Wagers — February 26, 2020

Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6) Race 1) Soul Cure/Bimini/Rojorn di Pilot/K D Flyer Race 2) Sheboom Race 3) Cruise Lava Cruise/Big Black Nation/Sly Stalloon Race 4) Rashid/Native Gold/Miss Gabbidon Race 5) Double Jeopardy Race 6) Sea Cruise/Eleadontplay/Bay To Grey Total $1,080 Twilight 6 (Races 6-11) Race 6) Sea Cruise/Eleadontplay/Bay To Grey Race 7) Treasure Train/Miss Linda Wray Race 8) Nyoka Classic/Sendamessagetomama/My Mom Juss Race 9) Contrator/Pakman Race 10) Duke Race 11) El Profesor/Prince Charles/Dysfunctional Total $1,080 Pick 9 (Races 2-10) Race 2) Sheboom Race 3) Cruise Lava Cruise/Big Black Nation/Sly Stalloon Race 4) Rashid/Native Gold/Miss Gabbidon Race 5) Double Jeopardy Race 6) Sea Cruise/Eleadontplay/Bay To Grey Race 7) Treasure Train/Miss Linda Wray Race 8) Nyoka Classic/Sendamessagetomama/My Mom Juss Race 9) Contrator/Pakman Race 10) Duke Total $648

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT