Exotic Wagers — February 26, 2020
Sunrise 6 (Races 1-6)
Race 1) Soul Cure/Bimini/Rojorn di Pilot/K D Flyer
Race 2) Sheboom
Race 3) Cruise Lava Cruise/Big Black Nation/Sly Stalloon
Race 4) Rashid/Native Gold/Miss Gabbidon
Race 5) Double Jeopardy
Race 6) Sea Cruise/Eleadontplay/Bay To Grey
Total $1,080
Twilight 6 (Races 6-11)
Race 6) Sea Cruise/Eleadontplay/Bay To Grey
Race 7) Treasure Train/Miss Linda Wray
Race 8) Nyoka Classic/Sendamessagetomama/My Mom Juss
Race 9) Contrator/Pakman
Race 10) Duke
Race 11) El Profesor/Prince Charles/Dysfunctional
Total $1,080
Pick 9 (Races 2-10)
Race 2) Sheboom
Race 3) Cruise Lava Cruise/Big Black Nation/Sly Stalloon
Race 4) Rashid/Native Gold/Miss Gabbidon
Race 5) Double Jeopardy
Race 6) Sea Cruise/Eleadontplay/Bay To Grey
Race 7) Treasure Train/Miss Linda Wray
Race 8) Nyoka Classic/Sendamessagetomama/My Mom Juss
Race 9) Contrator/Pakman
Race 10) Duke
Total $648
