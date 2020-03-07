Exotic Wagers

Sunrise-6 (Races 1-6)



Race 1) Father Patrick

Race 2) Mr. LFCH

Race 3) Dontae/Hover Craft

Race 4) Dee Danger/KD Flyer/Outrageous Taj

Race 5) Timetosaygoodbye/Cali Dreamer/Dynamax Cat/Kiss of Love

Race 6) Adonis



Total: $240



Twilight-6 (Races 5-10)



Race 5) Timetosaygoodbye/Cali Dreamer/Dynamax Cat/Kiss of Love

Race 6) Adonis

Race 7) Nipster/Above and Beyond

Race 8) Alexa's Lodge/Diamond League

Race 9) Patriarch

Race 10) Eleadontplay/Sea Cruise



Total: $360



Pick-9 (Races 1-9)



Race 1) Father Patrick

Race 2) Mr. LFCH

Race 3) Dontae/Hover Craft

Race 4) Dee Danger/KD Flyer/Outrageous Taj

Race 5) Timetosaygoodbye/Cali Dreamer/Dynamax Cat/Kiss of Love

Race 6) Adonis/Splendid Vision

Race 7) Nipster/Above and Beyond

Race 8) Alexa's Lodge/Diamond League

Race 9) Patriarch

Total: $384

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT