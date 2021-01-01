Experience gave Mohammed edge over Powell, says Harper

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Chief selector Roger Harper said the shock decision to recall Jason Mohammed after nearly three years on the sidelines to lead the West Indies one-day side on the upcoming tour of Bangladesh was premised entirely on his experience at regional and international level.

The 34-year-old Mohammed last represented West Indies 2-½ years ago but got the nod over all-rounder Rovman Powell, who led the Caribbean side to Bangladesh in 2018 when then skipper Jason Holder was out injured.

Harper said Mohammed, who has featured in 28 ODI, 83 first-class matches and 96 List A games and also captained Trinidad and Tobago, was the ideal person to oversee the young team, especially in the absence of many of the senior players.

“We thought with a team of this nature where there are a number of young players and a lot of regulars — so to speak — absent, we needed someone with a little more experience, someone who would be able to guide and nurture young players on a tour like this and we thought Jason Mohammed was the best fit,” Harper told reporters.

“He is a seasoned regional player, he has represented West Indies in the past and he's got captaincy experience.”

He added: “While we appreciate the fact that Rovman is in the squad, I think you will realise as well that Rovman at this point needs to focus a little more on getting his game to the sort of standard he's capable of delivering.”

Jamaican Powell, 27, has played 34 ODIs, and while he has limited first-class experience, has already featured in 81 List A games.

Mohammed was not the only surprise in the 15-man ODI squad, with batsman Andre McCarthy also recalled nearly three years after his only game for West Indies – a Twenty20 International on the historic tour of Pakistan.

The 33-year-old averaged 45 for Jamaica Scorpions in the last Super50 Cup and Harper said in addition to his form, he possessed the temperament suited for the upcoming tour.

“He has been around for a while, he's another experienced campaigner, [he has] done very well in regional tournaments. You would realise he had an excellent tournament last year,” Harper pointed out.

“But as well, if you look at the personality of Andre McCarthy, he is what I would describe as a scrapper. He's a fighter, he's very competitive and I expect someone like him to be the sort of engine room of this team going to Bangladesh because he has a never-say-die attitude.

“Those sort of people you need in these situations.”

McCarthy is one of eight players included in the squad who are yet to play ODI cricket, joining the likes of Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers, Kjorn Ottley.

Key players like Captain Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Evin Lewis, all declined selection due to “COVID-19 related concerns or personal fears”.

West Indies face Bangladesh in three ODIs from January 20-25 in Dhaka and Chattogram.