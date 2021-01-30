Experienced players key to Test success, says Simmons

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (CMC) — Head Coach Phil Simmons says the experienced players in the West Indies squad will be critical to the side's chances in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

West Indies were weakened by the withdrawal of 10 first-choice players for the Test and one-day tour, leading to 10 debutants featuring in the preceding three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

But with the likes of interim Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood, along with the seasoned new ball pair of Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel available, Simmons is hoping West Indies can provide a better showing in the longest format.

“It's a big difference [to the ODI side]. You may have one, maybe two debutants in this Test series whereas you had 10 in the ODI series,” Simmons said.

“So it's a huge difference and the good thing is that the [experienced] guys and maybe a couple others have been down here before.

“The last tour down here [in 2018] Kraigg was captain and Shannon and Roachie were down here so it is good to have that kind of experience going into a Test series.”

The Windies batting has been the hardest hit by the withdrawals with Test Captain Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer and Shamarh Brooks all opting out.

But with Roach, Gabriel and third seamer Alzarri Joseph all present, West Indies have managed to retain the core of its attack, raising hopes they will be able to challenge a well-drilled Bangladesh side even on pitches which are expected to be more conducive to spin.

“A wicket is only as easy as you make it out to be. I've seen flat wickets where fast bowlers made [them] seem as if they were the quickest in the world,” Simmons pointed out.

“So it's what the minds of the fast bowlers tell them and how much they put into it, they will get out of it.”

West Indies will enter the series as underdogs especially following their performance in the one-day series but Simmons said his side could spring a few surprises, providing they planned and executed properly.

“If we play to our potential, if we play and really plan and work hard during the game, then it [can be a competitive series],” Simmons noted.

“I think they know that it's not going to be as easy as the ODI series but we've got to play properly.”

The first Test gets underway here next Wednesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.