Experts to discuss safeguarding children in sports at first-ever

The Drive Phase will host its first-ever webinar under the theme 'Creating a Safe Space: Safeguarding our Children in Sports' today from 6:00 pm.

Chairperson of the webinar's planning committee and moderator for the event, sports consultant Dalton Myers, says the aim is to raise awareness about the need to protect and safeguard youth in sports in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

“We want to discuss and be a driving force in the development of practical tools focused on child protection and safeguarding practices and to facilitate the progression of policies, practices, and procedures to keep sports fun and children safe,” Myers explains.

The panellists for the event are children's advocate of Jamaica, Diahann Gordon Harrison; Jamaican sports journalist, Karen Madden; sports scientist, Kendia Brathwaite of Barbados; and CEO — US Center for SafeSport, Ju'Riese Colón.

The discussion will cover a wider range of topics, including abuse in sport: the Jamaican reality; the media's responsibility; whistleblowing in a culture of silence; recruiting, training, and communication; and minimising risk for children in sports.

Madden, the 2019 Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) Sports Journalist of the Year, is calling on all stakeholders within the sports industry to participate in the webinar.

“I am encouraging parents, coaches, volunteers, sport managers, sports administrators, and the general public to tune in, in order for us to foster a healthier environment for our young athletes to operate in, then we need to collaborate for forums such as this.”

The 90-minute virtual event will be streamed live on YouTube (The Drive Phase Media) and Facebook (@TheDrivePhase) from 6:00 pm (Jamaica time, 7:00 pm ECT).

People can register on Eventbrite at Creating a Safe space: Safeguarding Children in Sports. Participants will also have the opportunity to interact with the panellists during a question and answer segment.

Questions can be sent in advance via e-mail to thedrivephase@gmail.com or via social media to @drivephaseja on Twitter or @thedrivephase on Instagram and Facebook.

The initiative has been endorsed by Office of The Children's Advocate, Special Olympics Jamaica, and Faculty of Sports Science at University of Technology, Jamaica.