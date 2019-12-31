Failures for Windies players as all taste defeat in BPL
DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) – West Indies players had a day to forget in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) here yesterday, as all suffered failures in heavy defeats for their respective franchises.
Playing at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Andre Fletcher was dismissed for a two-ball 'duck' and opening partner Johnson Charles made only nine as their Sylhet Thunder stumbled to 133 for nine off their 20 overs against Rangpur Rangers.
Wicketkeeper Mohammad Mithun came to his side's rescue, however, with 62 off 47 balls including four fours and two sixes.
He put on 57 for the third wicket with Captain Mosaddek Hossain (15) to pull the innings around from 16 for two in the fourth over.
Mithun added a further 34 for the fourth wicket with 21-year-old Windies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford who struck a brisk 16 from nine balls, with two fours and a six.
In reply, Rangers got an attacking 63 off 28 balls from South African Cameron Delport as they strolled to a seven-wicket win with 16 balls to spare.
They lost Australian Shane Watson for one in the second over with five runs on the board, but Delport posted 99 for the second wicket with opener Mohammad Naim who made a patient 38 not out off 50 balls.
In the other match of the double-header, well-travelled all-rounder Andre Russell failed to shine as his Rajshahi Royals suffered a batting meltdown to slide to a 74-run defeat to Dhaka Platoon.
Chasing 175 for victory, Royals collapsed to 100 all out in the 17th over with Captain Russell managing only seven.
Opener Afif Hossain top-scored with 31 from 23 as left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz destroyed the innings with remarkable figures of five for eight.
Earlier, opener Tamim Iqbal smashed 68 not out before Asif Ali arrived late to belt an unbeaten 55 from 28 deliveries to propel Platoon up to 174 for five, courtesy of a 90-run unbroken sixth-wicket stand.
Russell claimed one for 37 from four overs of pace.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy