Falmouth book KO berth with 4-0 win over Salt Marsh

DAVIS PEN, Trelawny — Defending champions Falmouth United completed the semi-finals of the Trelawny Football Association/Victor Wright Knockout after blanking Salt Marsh United 4-0 in their rescheduled quarter-final game at Davis Pen on Wednesday.

Falmouth United led 1-0 at half-time in the game that was originally scheduled for the previous week and they joined fellow Western Confederation Super League clubs Harmony FC, Coopers Pen FC and Holland United in the semi-finals.

Peter Campbell gave Falmouth United the lead in the 12th minute, but they had to wait until the 52nd minute for the second goal that was scored by Allen Ottey.

Radcliff Dawkins added a third in the 75th, before Romaine Lewis scored in the 79th minute.

– Paul Reid