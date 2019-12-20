Falmouth booted from Victor Wright Knockout

COOPERS PEN, Trelawny — Defending champions Falmouth United were on Wednesday eliminated from the Trelawny Football Association Victor Wright Knockout after being beaten by Coopers Pen 6-5 in sudden-death penalties in their semi-final game at Coopers Pen.

Coopers Pen FC will meet Holland United in the December 29 final after the latter beat Harmony FC 2-1 in their semi-finals at Bounty Hall Community Centre.

At Coopers Pen, Falmouth United who had easily beaten Salt Marsh United in the previous round, came from behind to force extra time, then penalties but were beaten from the 12-yard spot.

Jevan Johnson gave Coopers Pen the lead in the fifth minute, but two minutes from the end Oshane Harris scored to level the scores and extend Falmouth United's hold on the cup, but only for a few more minutes.

Coopers Pen, who were beaten in the semi-finals last season, held their nerves in the shoot-out to win 6-5 in sudden death.

At Bounty Hall, three goals were scored in a four-minute span as Holland United, the only team not playing in the Western Confederation Super League, advance to the semi-finals.

Amal Nugent gave Holland United the lead in the 52nd minute, but Ricardo Reid equalised for Harmony FC in the 54th minute before Ricardo Lloyd restored Holland United's lead in the 56th minute.

— Paul Reid