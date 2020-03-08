Falmouth chase rare double as Super League third round gets going

MONTEGO BAY, St James — End-of-round champions Falmouth United will resume their chase for the rare double as the third round of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League gets underway today with six games.

Falmouth United, who beat former champions FC Reno in the end-of-round final two weeks ago, will face another former winner, Wadadah FC, at Wespow Park starting at 4:00 pm. Two hours later, defending champions Faulkland FC and FC Reno will meet at Jarrett Park.

FC Reno are the only team to have won both the end-of-round titles and the championships in the same year.

After playing home and away against teams in their zone for the first two rounds, the teams will play one game against teams from the other zone with the top four on points, regardless of zone, advancing to the semi-finals.

Falmouth United lead the combined standings with 22 points, one ahead of Faulkland FC, Montego Bay United (MBU) are in third place on 19 points, FC Reno are fourth on 18 with Wadadah FC and Sandals South Coast both on 17 points each and are seen as the likely contenders for the top-four positions.

Also today, Montego Bay United will meet Lilliput Rovers at the UDC field; Sandals South Coast will face George's Plain FC at Llandilo Sports Complex; Harmony FC and Coopers Pen FC will meet in a Trelawny derby at Bounty Hall, while Super Star and Hopewell United will face off in a Hanover derby at Watson Taylor Park, all games set to start at 3:00 pm.

With six games between now and the end of the season, the race for the semi-final places will be intense from the start with all of the contenders expected to go all out to secure their places.

Falmouth United are still the only team in the league yet to taste defeat and have been on a tear since the start of the return round, conceding one goal in their last six games.

That lone goal came in the end-of-round final and they responded with three to beat FC Reno and claim their first title at this level.

Today, they will face a Montego Bay United team that has grown in strength as the season progresses, winning just one of their last three games in the return round and were not contenders for a spot in the end-of-round final.

The break would have given the coaches of the MBU team time to work on fitness and to refine their systems for the crucial third round.

Faulkland FC missed the end-of-round final by a point and will hope to get the third round off to a fast start, but will be without regular starters Tyshan Hill and Marvin Sangster, both of whom were sent off in a hot-tempered win over Harmony FC at Jarrett Park.

­— Paul Reid