Falmouth hand champs Faulkland rare early season defeat

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Falmouth United handed defending champions Faulkland FC their first-ever regular-season loss in the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League, after beating the St James club 2-0 in their return-round game at Jarrett Park on Sunday.

Donte Green scored two late goals, his first since transferring to Falmouth United in the January window, to shock the champions who had dominated the game and had looked more likely to come out with a victory.

Despite the loss, snapping a 22-game run that started last season, Faulkland FC still lead Zone One with 14 points on goal difference ahead of Montego Bay United, who thrashed Super Star 5-0. Falmouth United are one point behind in third place.

FC Reno retook the lead in Zone Two with 13 points after beating Coopers Pen FC who slipped to fourth on 11 points behind Wadadah FC and Sandals South Coast, both on 12 points.

It was only the second time this season that Falmouth United were scoring more than one goal in any one game, and they have a total of seven from seven games played.

Faulkland FC, who were coming off a big 8-1 thrashing of George's Plain FC the previous round, dominated the game, especially in the second half, and should have scored on at least two occasions –including a gilt-edged chance when Radcliff Dawkins left the veteran defender Christopher Harvey sitting on the ground, but instead shot straight to goalkeeper Robert Morrison.

Green broke the deadlock in the 85th minute when he came from the blind side behind a defender and guided the ball with his head into the near left side of the goal, with goalkeeper Darion Tummings left flat-footed in the centre of the goal.

Green added a second two minutes into time added when he finished off a swift counter-attack and gave Tummings no chance with a low, hard shot into the right corner or the goal.

Montego Bay United took full advantage of Faulkland FC's slip up with their third win in their last four games, battering hapless Super Star FC 5-0 at Wespow Park as they led by a first-half double from Dino Williams.

Williams scored both goals in a two-minute period (24th and 26th minutes) as they led 2-0 at half-time, while Nazime Matalie-Grant scored his fifth goal in the 52nd minute.

Jermaine Woozencroft and Leonardo Fogarty both got their first goals of the season scoring in the 58th minute and in time added, respectively, to complete the rout.

— Paul Reid