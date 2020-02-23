Falmouth, Reno to battle for end-of-round honours

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Falmouth United will be going after their first title in the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League end-of-round final against former winners FC Reno when they meet at Jarrett Park today, starting at 3:00 pm.

After a shaky start where they drew three of their first five games, scoring just five goals, Falmouth United — the only unbeaten team left in the competition — have been on a tear in the return round, winning four of five games and scoring 10 goals in the process and have not conceded any.

The teams booked their spots in today's incentive final after topping their respective zones after two rounds of matches, FC Reno's first since the 2014 season and the first ever final for Falmouth United, a semi-finalists last season.

Falmouth United topped Zone One with 22 points, one more than defending champions Faulkland FC, while FC Reno finished with 18 points in Zone Two, one more than Wadadah FC and Sandals South Coast.

The third round, which will start on March 8, will be played in a cross-zone format, with teams from either zone playing each other once.

Donte Green, who joined the Lennie Hyde-coached Falmouth United in January, leads the team with four goals along with Peter Campbell and Antonio Radcliff, both with two goals, all coming in the return round.

Jamar Scott, another newcomer to the team, will sit out this game after he was sent off in their 3-0 win over Super Star FC last week, after scoring his first goal for the team.

Tavar Thompson has also scored four goals for FC Reno with the veteran Shamar Bernard and Jeremy Coke both getting three each.

— Paul Reid