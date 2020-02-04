Falmouth, Sandals South Coast atop JFF/Western Confed Super League

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Falmouth United and Sandals South Coast took over the lead in their respective zones of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League after wins on Sunday.

Falmouth United who are the only unbeaten team left in the competition, rise to the top of Zone One after blanking Harmony FC 2-0 at Elleston Wakeland Centre, while former leaders Faulkland FC and Montego Bay United played out a 1-1 draw at Jarrett Park with one point separating the top three.

Sandals South Coast extended their unbeaten run to seven games after beating Hopewell United 2-0 at Orchard Community Centre and moved ahead of FC Reno and Wadadah FC at the top of Zone Two.

Falmouth United are on 16 points followed by Faulkland FC and Montego Bay United both on 15 points, Harmony FC are on nine points followed by George's Plain FC on seven points, and Super Star FC are on three points.

Three points separate the top four teams in Zone Two where Sandals South Coast lead with 15 points followed by FC Reno on 14, Wadadah FC on 13, and Coopers Pen FC on 12 with Hopewell United further back on six points and Lilliput Rovers on five points.

Falmouth United won back-to-back games for the second time this season, as Chevoy Watkins scored a 20th-minute penalty and Peter Campbell scored in the 57th minute, both scoring for the first time this season as they beat Harmony FC for the second time in the campaign.

The three points gave Falmouth United the edge after defending champions Faulkland FC rebounded from their loss in the previous round with a come-from-behind 1-1 draw with Montego Bay United at Jarrett Park.

Montego Bay United's coach Dwayne Ambusley was shown the red card late in the second half in the fiery encounter that lived up to expectations.

Leonardo Fogarty gave Montego Bay United the lead in the 24th minute when he slotted home from close range on the left side of the six-yard box, beating goalkeeper Darien Tummings.

Montego Bay United could have doubled their lead 10 minutes later but Dino Williams put a header wide from close range.

Dawkins, who came off the bench for the second-straight game, salvaged a point for Faulkland FC when he scored from close range five minutes into the seven that were added on at the end of the second half.

Conroy Dixon scored his third goal of the season to give Sandals South Coast the lead over Hopewell United in the 11th minute, while Lavar Walker added a second in the 67th minute as the former champions scored back-to-back wins and their fourth victory overall.

Saturday's 0-0 draw between Wadadah FC and FC Reno at Wespow Park saw the latter slip to second place, a point behind Sandals South Coast.

George's Plain FC and Super Star snapped long losing skids with a 1-1 draw at Llandilo, with Lando Campbell scoring his league-leading sixth goal to give the home team the lead in the 63rd minute before Wayne Owens drew Super Star level in the 90th minute.