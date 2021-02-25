Farewell, Luton!
President of the Jamaica Football Federation Michael Ricketts views the remains of former national footballer Luton Shelton during a viewing session at the House of Tranquillity Funeral Home yesterday.
The celebration of his life takes place today at 9:30 am. Shelton died on January 22 at the age of 35 after suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease, an illness that causes the motor neurons inside the spinal cord to die and over time causes muscles to degenerate progressively eliminating the ability of the affected person to move, speak, swallow and, eventually, breathe.
The former Reggae Boyz captain has scored 35 goals, an all-time Jamaican record, in 75 appearances at the senior level.
(Photo: Karl Mclarty)
