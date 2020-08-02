Father Patrick delivers

In another super-sprinting display Father Patrick turned up the pressure from the three-furlong marker and then powered home from rivals to win the Betting, Gaming, and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Trained by Ian Parsard and ridden by Omar Walker, Father Patrick won by 2 1/2 lengths in an impressive time of 1:05.3 in the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event for three-year-olds and upwards over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m).

Father Patrick was off to a good start when the starting stalls were opened for the nightcap, he then waited before surging into the lead ahead of Bold Aflair (Youville Pinnock) and God of Love (Christopher Mamdeen) going into the half-mile (800m) turn. Walker then made the critical move at the three to increase the advantage.

Turning for home with a clear lead, Father Patrick accelerated impressively to easily take the day's feature. Wartime (Tevin Foster) came from nowhere to finish in second place with God of Love getting third.

Father Patrick is a four-year-old bay gelding bred by Nuclear Wayne out of the Appealing Guy mare Late Appeal.

Father Patrick was the second winner on the card for Parsard and the third for Walker.

The duo had earlier teamed up with Blind Faith in the sixth event for Parsard's double. Walker's other winner was Fabulosity in the first race for trainer Victor Williams.

Trainer Wayne DaCosta was not to be left out among the conditioners as he also had a double, saddling Super Duper (Phillip Parchment) in the second race and Loose Ball (Raddesh Roman) in the eighth. Super Duper was this year's first winner of a juvenile contest.

Racing continues on Thursday, August 6, Independence Day.