Faulkland, Coopers Pen look to maintain lead in Super League

BOUNTY HALL, Trelawny — Zone leaders Faulkland FC and Coopers Pen FC will be going after wins today to maintain their place atop their respective zones when they take on Harmony FC and Hopewell United, respectively, as the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League continues with three games.

Coopers Pen FC, who were promoted this season, took over the lead in Zone Two last weekend after edging Wadadah FC 1-0 in Montego Bay, while despite being held to a goal-less draw by another promoted team, Super Star FC, defending champions Faulkland FC are sitting at the top of Zone One, one goal-difference over Falmouth United.

Also today, Montego Bay United, coming off a win over Harmony FC, will travel to Llandilo in Westmoreland to face promoted George's Plains FC in what could be the most competitive game of the day.

In games tomorrow, Falmouth United are away to Super Star at Watson Taylor Park in Lucea, Sandals South Coast and Wadadah FC will meet in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, and Lilliput Rovers and FC Reno will face each other at UDC field in Montego Bay.

Coopers Pen FC, meantime, are the first team to win three games in the competition and should make it four today when they take on Hopewell United, who are one of two teams yet to earn a win, but have drawn their last two games.

Playing at home will also tilt the scales in favour of Coopers Pen against a Hopewell United team that has managed a single goal in four games.

Faulkland FC wasted a handful of scoring chances against Super Star team, but were lucky not to have lost and will seek to rebound today against Harmony.

Faulkland FC had rebounded from their 0-0 draw against Falmouth United with a big 4-1 win over Montego Bay United and will be hoping for a similar response today.

The coaching staff at Faulkland FC will hope their attacking players will be able to get it together, especially Ewan Barton, last season's top scorer who has scored just once all season.

George's Plain have played just once at home this season and Montego Bay United could be in for a tough game as the Westmoreland club will be hoping to rebound from their loss last weekend, snapping a two-game winning streak.

Montego Bay United will hope to build on their win over Harmony FC and maintain contact with the leaders in the group and will expect Nazime Matalie-Grant, Omar Brown and Navian Turner to lead the attack, but George's Plain have only allowed one goal in their last three games after letting in three in their first game.

George's Plain have scored in all but one game so far and Lando Campbell, who has scored four goals so far, will lead the attack along with Evardo Smith.