Faulkland edge Harmony 3-2 in Western Confed Super League

BOUNTY HALL, Trelawny — Shannoy Anderson scored two late goals, including one in added time, as defending champions Faulkland FC edged Harmony FC 3-2 at Bounty Hall on Saturday to stay on top of the points table in Zone One of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League.

Faulkland FC played most of the second half with 10 players after Marvin Sangster, who had given the St James team the lead, was sent off in the 48th minute for biting an opponent.

Montego Bay United beat George's Plain FC 2-0 at Llandilo in Westmoreland to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, while Hopewell United chalked up their third-consecutive 0-0 scoreline as they held Cooper's Pen FC goalless at Cooper's Pen.

Sangster gave Faulkland FC the lead in the 12th minute and they appeared to be going into the half-time break with the lead before Deshawn Morrison pulled Harmony FC level in the 43rd minute.

Three goals came in the last 13 minutes plus time added as Anderson restored 10-man Faulkland FC's lead in the 77th minute, but Carlington Johnson scored in the 81st minute to bring Harmony FC back level.

Anderson, however, broke the hearts of the home crowd when he scored five minutes into time added to give Faulkland FC full points, which maintained their unbeaten record.

At Llandilo, Dino Williams scored his first goal of the season for Montego Bay United in the eighth minute, while Nazime Matalie-Grant scored his fourth of the season in the 90th minute to hand George's Plain FC consecutive losses for the first time this season, after they had won their previous two games.

— Paul Reid