Faulkland hammer MBU 4-1 in Western Confed Super League

TUCKER, St James – O'Brien Robinson scored a double as defending champions Faulkland FC hammered Montego Bay United 4-1 in their Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League Zone One, first-round game at WesPow Park on Sunday.

After their drab, goal-less draw against Falmouth United in the previous round, Faulkland FC exploded for four goals on Sunday to stay top of the points standing in Zone One.

Falmouth United, meantime, earned their first win after three starts, holding off Harmony FC in their Trelawny derby while promoted George's Plain got back-to-back wins.

FC Reno scored a big 3-0 win over former champions Wadadah FC to take over the lead in Zone Two on goal difference as Lilliput Rovers scored their first win, ending Coopers Pen FC's winning start in the matchup between two promoted clubs.

At WesPow Park, Robinson and Heitolah Gardener, who got their first starts of the season, rewarded their coaches by giving Faulkland FC a 20 lead at half-time as the champions moved to seven points from three games.

Robinson, who had come off the bench in the two previous games, gave Faulkland FC the lead after 20 minutes, while Gardener, who is playing for his third team in three years, added a second in the 37th minute.

Shanoy Anderson got his first goal of the season when he scored in the 46th minute, before Robinson completed his brace with a goal in the 63rd.

Keniel Kirlew got Montego Bay United on the scoresheet when he converted from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

George's Plain FC's Lando Campbell scored a first-half double, taking his tally of the season to four goals while netting in every game so far, as the Westmoreland club blanked fellow newcomers Super Star FC of Hanover 3-0.

Campbell scored in the 20th and 25th minutes for George's Plain FC before Evardo Smith added a third in the 89th minute — the only other player to score for the team other than Campbell so far.

After two disappointing draws Falmouth United finally got their first win, outscoring Harmony FC 2-1 at Bounty Hall with all three goals coming in the second half.

Ramone Brown gave Falmouth United the lead in the 57th minute, ending a run of 202 minutes since their last goal in the opening game against Montego Bay United.

Everett Mullings drew the home team level in the 63rd minute from the penalty spot, scoring in all three games so far before Charles Grant scored a last-minute winner for the misfiring Falmouth United to take the full points.

FC Reno rebounded from their surprise loss to Coopers Pen FC last week with a 3-0 win over Wadadah FC at Frome with Tavar Thompson scoring twice to lead the charge.

Thompson shot FC Reno into the lead after just a minute of play and Shamar Bernard doubled the lead in the 33rd minute before Thompson sealed the win with his second in the 82nd minute.

Lilliput Rovers FC picked up their first win of the season, edging Coopers Pen 1-0 thanks to a 61st-minute own goal from Christopher Noble, while Sandals South Coast and Hopewell United played out a 0-0 draw in the other game.

– Paul Reid