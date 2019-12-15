Faulkland seek back-to-back wins in Western Confed Super League

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Defending champions Faulkland FC will be seeking back-to-back wins when they take on Falmouth United in a repeat of last season's semi-finals in a Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League game at Elleston Wakeland Centre in Falmouth today, starting at 3:00 pm.

Faulkland FC opened their defence with a 3-1 win over promoted George's Plain FC at Jarrett Park on Tuesday after Falmouth FC were held 1-1 by Montego Bay United in their game on Sunday.

Also today, former champions Wadadah FC and Harmony FC will also be hoping to extend their winning starts when they play Hopewell United and George's Plain FC, respectively.

Most of the attention will be at Elleston Wakeland Centre where Falmouth United will be seeking their first win over Faulkland FC since coming into the competition last season.

Faulkland FC have won two of three games with the other ending in a draw. The St James team won their third -round game 1-0 then after drawing 1-1 in the first leg of their semi-finals at Elleston Wakeland, powered their way into the final with a big 5-2 win at Jarrett Park.

To add to the intrigue today, Falmouth United managed to lure away a number of players who made up the core of the Faulkland FC team last season.

Falmouth United will be without Romaine Brown who was sent off in their draw against Montego Bay United, but the coaching staff that will be led by Hugh “Bingy” Blair in the absence of Head Coach Lenworth Hyde should have sufficient replacements.

Allan Ottey and Peter Campbell, who scored for Falmouth United in their 4-0 win over Salt Marsh United in a Trelawny FA Knockout quarter-final game on Wednesday, along with Radcliff Dawkins who scored last Sunday, will lead the attack for the home team against the champions.

Faulkland FC started well in their opening game and were ahead 3-0 in the first 26 minutes before easing off the accelerator and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run against Falmouth United. Faulkland will be led by Ewan Barton, Romario Clarke and Michael McLean.

Wadadah FC started slowly in their opening game, but were able to beat promoted Lilliput Rovers in their St James derby and face a Hopewell United team in a repeat of another semi-final last season.

The team met four times last season, each winning at home in the first round before Wadadah FC won the first leg of the semi-finals then drew the second leg.

Hopewell United were beaten 0-3 by FC Reno in their opening game and will have to step up today if they are to get their first points.

Harmony FC will be away to George's Plain at Llandilo and both teams will be confident they can get the points from the game.

Harmony FC just managed to get past newcomers Super Star FC at home while George's Plain were outplayed by the defending champions for long periods but came away with a late goal to show for their efforts.

Everett Mullings scored a double for Harmony FC in their opening game and is expected to lead the team today.