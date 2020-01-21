Faulkland swamp George's Plain 8-1 in Super League

LLANDILO, Westmoreland — Defending champions Faulkland FC sent a strong message that they will be hard to replace as the kings of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League, after hammering promoted George's Plain FC 8-1 in their return-round game at Llandilo Sports Complex on Sunday.

Three players scored doubles in the rout, including Jelani Nicholson and Radcliff Dawkins who returned to the St James club after starting the season with Falmouth United, and opened up a three-point lead at the top of Zone One.

Also on Sunday, Montego Bay United and Falmouth United played out a 0-0 draw in Falmouth; Wadadah FC snapped a three-game losing skid with a 4-0 spanking of hapless Lilliput Rovers; and Hopewell United scored their first win by upsetting FC Reno 2-1.

On Saturday, Coopers Pen FC had regained the lead in Zone Two despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Sandals South Coast, and Harmony FC edged winless Super Star FC 2-1 in Lucea.

Faulkland FC scored a team-record eight goals in one match in the Super League, topping the seven they scored against Grand Palladium FC last season, and are still unbeaten in the Super League in their second season in regular season games.

Faulkland FC's only loss came in last season's mid-season final against Wadadah FC, and they took revenge by beating the then defending champions in the final.

On Sunday they scored six times in the second half after leading 2-1 at the break, after Nicholson in the seventh minute and Dawkins in the 32nd minute both scored while Lando Campbell registered his league-leading fifth in the 43rd minute for the home team.

The floodgates opened in the second half as O'Brien Robinson converted a penalty kick in the 49th minute and Dawkins completed his brace a minute later, as Faulkland FC rushed to a 4-1 lead.

Nicholson added a fifth in the 75th minute as he also completed his brace and Courtney Allen, who played in the Red Stripe Premier League last season, scored two quick goals in the 81st and 85th minutes, while Leslie Foster added an eighth goal in the 88th minute.

The matchup between Falmouth United and Montego Bay United at Elleston Wakeland Centre promised much but delivered little, as the teams failed to make use of many scoring chances that were created and ended 0-0 as a result.

Falmouth United's goalscoring issues were magnified as Allan Ottey and Peter Campbell combined to miss three chances from less than three yards out, as the visitors dominated possession for most of the first half.

Montego Bay United's Nazime Matalie-Grant came close to opening the score in the 30th minute, but he just failed to beat goalkeeper Robert Morrison at his near-left post.

Falmouth United had two chances to take the lead late in the first half, after a shot from close range came back off the crossbar and landed perfectly for Campbell who, inexplicably, headed the ball into the hands of goalkeeper Aian Miller.

Montego Bay United had two scoring chances early in the second half as Donovan Carey missed the far-right corner with a curling shot in the first minute and veteran Christopher Harvey saved a ball off the goal line in the 57th minute, after Morrison was beaten at his right post.

Ottey then missed two point-blank chances, putting the ball over the crossbar from about two yards out in the 76th minute and then glancing a header wide of a fully open goal two minutes later.

Falmouth United were reduced to 10 players in the 79th minute after Troy Reid, who came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute, was sent off following his swearing at the assistant referee.

– Paul Reid