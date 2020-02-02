Faulkland take on MBU in Western Confed Super League

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Defending champions Faulkland FC will be seeking to avoid back-to-back losses today when they take on surging Montego Bay United at Jarrett Park in the return round of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League set to start at 3:00 pm.

Faulkland had won the first-round game with a 4-1 hammering when they met in December at Wespow Park, their first-ever league meeting. They are separated by goal-difference at the top of the points table in Zone One, both on 14 points, one more than Falmouth United who are a point back in a close race for the end of round final and semi-finals spots.

Faulkland FC went down to their first-ever defeat in the first round of the competition, losing 0-2 to Falmouth United last week and will hope to rebound against a Montego Bay United team that has won three of their last four games and have not conceded a goal over the period.

Also today, Falmouth United could take over the lead in Zone One if they can beat Harmony FC in a Trelawny derby if the Jarrett Park game fail to produce a winner; Sandals South Coast, third place in Zone Two, are away to Hopewell United at Orchard Sports Complex; Coopers Pen FC will hope to avenge their first-round loss against a slumping Lilliput Rovers at Spot Valley High and two teams badly in need of a win, George's Plain FC and Super Star FC, will meet at Llandilo Sports Complex.

Montego Bay United will be hoping to extend Faulkland FC's losing skid today as they are coming off a big 5-0 thrashing of Super Star FC and will be full of confidence.

Dino Williams is finding his scoring touch after getting a first-half double last week and Nazime Matalie-Grant, Leonardo Fogarty and Omar Brown will hope to put the Faulkland FC defence under pressure for the duration of the game.

Faulkland FC have scored 18 goals in their seven games, the most by any club, including eight in a game against George's Plain FC. Faulkland were, however, let down by poor finishing last week after creating the majority of the scoring chances.

Radcliff Dawkins could start this week after coming off the bench to good effect against Falmouth United and will link up with Courtney Allen and Jelani Nicholson as they seek to get back to winning ways.

Last weekend's victory, with the goals coming late after being forced back in their own area for long periods, will give Falmouth United a lot of confidence as they try to beat Harmony FC for a second-straight time this season and stay in contention for a semi-final spot.

Allan Ottey could return after missing last week's game, but Dante Green who scored both goals against Faulkland FC, could retain his starting place along with Peter Campbell and Jamir Scott.

Harmony FC have won their last two games after just being beaten by Faulkland FC and will be hoping to match strides with a Falmouth United team that has scored just seven goals all season.

Sandals South Coast have been operating under the radar and have sneaked up on the leaders in Zone Two and will start favourites to win today, despite playing away from home against Hopewell United and extend their six-game unbeaten run.

Coopers Pen FC were beaten 0-4 last weekend at FC Reno, but could do themselves a favour today with three points against Lilliput Rovers who edged them 1-0 in the first round.

It will be desperation time at Llandilo for Super Star, the only team not to win a game so far in the season, and George's Plain who have lost their last four games after winning back-to-back games.

— Paul Reid