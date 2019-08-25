Fayrouz sneaks in to win Caymanas 60th Anniversary Trophy
It was anticipated to be a romp by the talented Sparkle Diamond in the Caymanas 60th Anniversary Trophy feature, but unfortunately this exiciting foreigner was scratched out of the $1-million event at the start at Caymanas Park yesterday.
This opened the door for a number of capable runners in the 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) event, but it was the Anthony Nunes-trained Fayrouz, who seized the opportunity and blasted home to win by 2 ¾ lengths in the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance.
Uncle Vinnie (Kiaman McGregor) came late on the scene for second place with Summer Sun (Raddesh Roman) getting third and Hover Craft (Abigail Able) fourth. The final time for the distance was 1:32.4.
Apprentice Reyan Lewis held Fayrouz off the pace for the first half of the race as Sergeant Reckless (Javaniel Patterson) and Kappone (Christopher Mamdeen) did the dirty work upfront.
Making ground running the half-mile (800m) turn and hitting the front full of running, Fayrouz turned on the pressure in deep stretch and ran out an easy winner, her first since September 29, 2018.
Fayrouz is a four-year-old chestnut filly by Blue Pepsi Lodge out of the Royal Minister mare Princess Geeta.
Not out of the celebration of 60 years of racing at Caymanas Park was apprentice Kiaman McGregor who booted home two winners to top the riders on the 10-race card.
McGregor won aboard Sweet Destiny in the fourth race for trainer Deon Facey and Fort Knox in the eighth race for trainer Errol Waugh.
Racing continues on Friday when the golden weekend will be staged.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sunday Observer is unable to publish the results from yesterday's racing at Caymanas Park due to technical issues. We apologise for any inconvenience.
