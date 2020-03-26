Federer donates $1 million to vulnerable Swiss in virus crisis
GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) — Tennis great Roger Federer yesterday donated more than a million dollars to help support his “most vulnerable” Swiss compatriots through the coronavirus crisis.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion and his wife donated one million Swiss francs (US$1.02 million, 943,000 euros), saying nobody should be left behind as Switzerland battles against the global pandemic.
According to official figures reported to the World Health Organization, Switzerland has the ninth-highest number of infections in the world.
According to the Swiss health ministry, more than 8,800 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while 86 people had died as of Monday.
“These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland,” world number four Federer, 38, said on Instagram.
“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”
On Friday, the Swiss Government further tightened measures against the new coronavirus, banning all gatherings of more than five people, while anyone standing closer than two metres to others risk a fine.
The Government had already ordered the closure of schools and all places of leisure, including restaurants, bars, and non-food shops.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy