Federer tops list of world's highest-paid athletes

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Roger Federer topped the 2020 Forbes magazine list of highest-paid global athletes announced Friday, leading the line-up for the first time with pre-tax earnings of US$106.3 million (995.5 million euros).

The Swiss tennis legend, a men's record 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, becomes the first player from his sport atop the annual list since its 1990 debut, rising from fifth in 2019.

Federer's haul over the past 12 months included US$100 million from appearance fees and endorsement deals, plus US$6.3 million in prize money. His previous best showing was second in 2013.

The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic that shut down sports worldwide caused the first decline since 2016 in the total income of the world's 100 top-paid athletes, a 9 per cent dip from last year to US$3.6 billion. Another plunge is expected next year from the shutdown.

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo was second on the list at US$105 million US$60 million in salary and $45 million from endorsements with Argentine football hero Lionel Messi third on US$104 million, US$32 million of that from sponsorship deals.

Messi and Ronaldo, who have traded the top spot three of the past four years, saw their combined incomes dip US$28 million from last year due to salary cuts when European clubs halted play in March.

Brazilian footballer Neymar was fourth overall on US$95.5 million $25 million from endorsements, while National Basketball Association(NBA) star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers was fifth on US$88.2 million US$60 million of that from endorsements.

NBA star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was sixth on US$74.4 million with former teammate Kevin Durant next at US$63.9 million.

Tiger Woods, the reigning Masters champion and a 15-time major winner, was eighth on the list and tops among golfers at US$62.3 million, all but US$2.3 million from sponsor deals.

Woods topped the Forbes list a record 12 times, before an infidelity scandal helped end his run.

Two National Football League (NFL) quarterbacks rounded out the top 10 with Kirk Cousins ninth at US$60.5 million and Carson Wentz 10th with US$59.1 million.