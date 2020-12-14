Fedrick Dacres set to remove cast from injured right hand

JAMAICA'S 2019 World Championships discus silver medallist Fedrick Dacres will return to training soon, as the cast on his wrist is set to be removed this week.

Dacres, Jamaica's 2018 Sportsman of the Year, tore a ligament in his right hand in October and has been out of action since.

“Training has been on hold for a while. I just started doing some heavy work in terms of lower body and I think next week the cast comes off, and then I will start to work again in terms of upper body,” Dacres explained.

Since the COVID-19-related restrictions Dacres has been working out in the gym while taking care of his company, Grand Connection Investments.

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion is eagerly looking forward to competing again as the year of the Olympic Games draws near.

“I am really looking forward to competing and I am taking it a step at a time in getting this hand back to what is was,” he said.

Meanwhile, there was other great news for Dacres as the world governing body, World Athletics, had a huge change of heart and has reinstated the discus event to the lucrative Diamond League series.

“I truly appreciated that they brought it back to the Diamond League. First, there was nothing that we could do when they removed it; it was something we had no control over,” said a grateful Dacres.

In November 2019 World Athletics dropped the discus and 11 other events for the 2020 season. But in a dramatic turnaround the discus, the 200m, the 3000m steeplechase and the 5000m are back on the cards for the 2021 season.

“Of course everyone wants to be in the Diamond League but, as throwers, we understood that it is what it is. We were OK with what was going to happen and we took solace knowing that it would return – and for that we are grateful,” Dacres pointed out.

The former Calabar High School star has been the country's pioneering discus thrower, becoming the first Jamaican to win gold in the discus on the world stage.

He has won gold at the junior regional Carifta Games (2010, 2012); World Under-18 Youth Championships (2011); World Under-20 Junior Championships (2012); Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Junior Championships (2012); Senior Pan Am Games (2015, 2019); North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships (2018) and at the Commonwealth Games (2018).

