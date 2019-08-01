Fedrick Dacres sets sights on discus gold in Qatar

DISCUS gold is very much on the mind of thrower Fedrick Dacres as the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar draws closer.

Dacres, 25, was impressive last season, winning the 2018 national sportsman award.

He claimed gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last year, and also secured the discus diamond in the Diamond League final in Belgium.

Competition has been stiffer this season, particularly from the outstanding Swede Daniel Stahl, who has been unbeatable.

At the recent London Diamond League, the Jamaican threw the discus 67.09 metres and had to settle for second behind Stahl's meet record throw of 68.56.

Dacres was also runner-up at Jamaica's national senior championships in June, finishing behind Traves Smikle.

But Dacres' biggest highlight of the season, so far, came only a few days prior when he hurled a national record 70.78m at June's IAAF Diamond League event in Rabat, Morocco.

“Getting to 70 [metres] was a target, and that was accomplished, so now it's actually to win the World Championships [gold]. We are trying to go for that,” he said after the two-day London meet.

“I think I got the mark that I wanted, so at this point I'm just hunting for more — anything over my best and I'll be good.”

Though Stahl, 26, has been dominant, Dacres believes the competition has put him in the right place to fight for World Championships gold.

“I have competed [against] the guys that will probably be in the World Championships final and I've done well against them. So for me now, it's just to really get myself comfy and get myself in a position where I feel comfortable enough to do well at the World Championships,” Dacres said.

He explained that the performance in London was encouraging, given that he was not at 100 per cent.

“It was a good [outing], I can't complain. I had a slight strain while in competition, but everything's good. I came second in the overall standings. So I can't say it was bad, but I can't say it was, you know, my best.

“I think I had an adductor strain during warm-ups, so I had to be battling with the pain during the competition. For me to get a 67 with everything that happened I'm just thankful. It shows that I'm a good athlete and that I can do better,” he said.

Dacres has spent the better part of the past three months competing around the globe, but being named to Jamaica's Pan American Games team, he returned to the island last week to polish off preparation for the rest of the season.

“I've been away for too long — like two or three months if you accumulate everything. For me, August will be a training period. It's good to be back to do some hard training and get ready for the World Championships, Pan Am and other games,” he said.

Dacres is scheduled to depart for the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru on Friday. The World Championships is slated for September 28 to October 6.