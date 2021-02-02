Fenlator-Victorian, Russell hunt further glory
Jamaicans Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell will be seeking to improve on yesterday's second- and third-place finishes, respectively, in the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Women's Monobob World Series in Lake Placid, New York, when they take part in the second day of the two-day event.
Yesterday, Fenlator-Victorian finished second and Russell third behind American Nicole Vogt from the seven competitors who lined up at the Olympic Center.
Fenlator-Victorian had a combined time of one minute 59.71 seconds, just 0.53 seconds off the American's winning time of 1:59.18 seconds, while Russell, who had won one of her races in Utah two weeks ago, finished 0.88 seconds off the lead after clocking 2:00.06 minutes.
This was Russell's third podium finish in the monobob this season, but her first bronze medal after a second- and first-placed finishes in Park City, Utah, last month. This was the first race for Fenlator-Victorian.
There will be no rest for the Jamaicans as the two-woman bobsleigh event will start tomorrow and end on Thursday, while another Jamaican Audra Segree will race in the skeleton competition, also in Lake Placid, Thursday and Friday.
— Paul Reid
