Ferguson looks ahead after successful first year at JC

After a fairly successful first outing where he brought back the ISSA Manning Cup title to Jamaica College (JC), Technical Director Davion Ferguson reiterated his commitment to the Old Hope Road-based school.

Ferguson, who accepted the role ahead of the schoolboy football season, knew the position came with its fair share of challenges and the proverbial big shoes to fill, but was determined to prove his worth.

As such, the former national youth coach welcomed the task to shake up his career and at the end of the recently concluded season, successfully met expectations first time of asking, handing the Dark Blues a 27th hold on the Corporate Area crown.

This followed their failed campaign last year in a bid for a sixth-straight Manning Cup title, after securing five titles on the trot during Miguel Coley's decorated five-year stint which ended in 2017.

“Coming to Jamaica College was an easy decision for me and one of the best decisions I've ever made because I am a tough person, I might not look it, but I am a strict disciplinarian and firm in my beliefs as a coach,” Ferguson told the Jamaica Observer recently.

“So it is incredible to be a part of the JC family, the organisation and the people and players understand the mission and the principal and manger are very supportive. I took over a team that had won five of the last six Manning cup titles, so it was not easy to come with your own ideas.

“But we are trying to build something sustainable, and winning the Manning Cup in my first year, help to sell that vision,” he added.

Ferguson, 32, who is rated as one of the top young coaches in the region, is deceptively passionate and meticulous, while his coaching style accentuates ball possession, organisation and tactical intelligence.

Though they were able to reclaim the title, Ferguson is well aware that the performances throughout the season were by no means polished, and as such, he is already plotting the way forward for next season.

“As a coach, I make every effort to move things forward. I push my players to work hard and be better than they were yesterday and I'll give everything to avoid my team playing without spirit, fight or a lack of intensity, and so I'll give everything to making JC and their fans proud again next season,” Ferguson declared.

“That said, a few other schools are basically in the same position as we are in terms of competitiveness, and they made the same steps, so that makes it really hard. But looking ahead, I can guarantee that we will constantly develop and our developmental platform will be strengthened and enhanced,” he noted.

Prior to pulling off what many thought would have been impossible, Ferguson's ability was rigorously scrutinised and he faced heavy backlash from JC fans as their season seemed all but over at the Manning Cup quarter-final round.

However, they miraculously advanced to the semi-finals with two points, and from there, the title was theirs to lose.

“As a coach you will always have the critics and naysayers, but I try not to let that get to me, because I have been coaching since I was 17 years old, and 19 in a huge capacity as a head coach. When you set out to do something so difficult and ambitious the joy and stress go hand in hand, so I don't allow people to sway me.

“The only thing I will say is I am happy here at Jamaica College and we have a project here that we want to develop over the next few years. The reports I see going around and the negative comments are a part of the entertainment of the game, I believe,” Ferguson ended.