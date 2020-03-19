Fifa appoints normalisation committee to take over T&T football

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Football's world governing body Fifa has appointed a normalisation committee to run the affairs of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), in an attempt to restore governance and financial stability to the beleaguered organisation.

In a statement Tuesday, the Zurich-based institution said the decision had been taken following a joint assessment of the TTFA carried out by itself and continental governing body Concacaf, which found “extremely low overall financial management methods, combined with a massive debt”, leaving the local body “facing a very real risk of insolvency and illiquidity”.

The TTFA board, led by the newly elected William Wallace, will be dismantled and fresh elections organised by the normalisation committee.

“The Bureau of the Fifa Council has today decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association in accordance with art. 8 par. 2 of the Fifa Statutes,” a Fifa release said.

“The decision follows the recent Fifa/Concacaf fact-finding mission to Trinidad and Tobago to assess, together with an independent auditor, the financial situation of TTFA.

“The mission found that extremely low overall financial management methods, combined with a massive debt, have resulted in the TTFA facing a very real risk of insolvency and illiquidity.

“Such a situation is putting at risk the organisation and development of football in the country and corrective measures need to be applied urgently.”

The committee, the members of which are yet to be identified, will have a two-year span in which to carry out its work which also includes creating a debt repayment plan which the TTFA can implement, reviewing the local governing body's statutes and ensuring their adherence to Fifa regulations.

Most significantly, Fifa said the committee would oversee new elections for an executive committee to run the TTFA again.

The development comes less than five months after Wallace defeated incumbent David John-Williams in elections last November to assume the helm of the TTFA.