Fifa assistant referees Brown-Muir, Yee Sing hungry for more success

Having set the bar high with a series of top performances and major achievements last year, Jamaica's Fifa Assistant Referees Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing and Princess Brown-Muir are hungry for more success along the sidelines.

The two, who are gearing up for action in the Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers in the United States, look ahead to the January 28 to February 9 assignment with some amount of determination not to let their hard work of the past fade away like a candle in the wind.

Instead, both Brown-Muir and Yee Sing are once again aiming to do themselves and the country proud, as they did at the Fifa Women's World Cup in France last year when they featured at the semi-final stage.

That accomplishment saw them again blazing the trail as the region's standard-bearers, after becoming the first Caribbean officials — male or female — to feature in a World Cup final at the 2018 Under-17 showpiece in Uruguay.

Now, the two — like Jamaica's Reggae Girlz who will also feature in the upcoming qualifiers — have their sights set on making the final cut for the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

They are expected to officiate in Houston, Texas, where World champions and hosts United States, as well as Costa Rica, Panama and Haiti will do action in Group A, while the Reggae Girlz will contest Group B alongside Canada, Mexico and St Kitts and Nevis.

Yee Sing, now in her sixth year as a Fifa assistant referee, is well aware of what is required to bring their vision to fruition.

“Well, speaking for both of us, we hope for the best and to be selected to go to the Olympic Games. We've never been to one before, you know, so we hope to add that in our collection of firsts, but we know that in order for that to happen we definitely have to just go there and do well, execute to the best of our abilities and be awesome,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“Everything that we have achieved so far has just given us the craving to do more and be better and that's all we can do, just continue to strive for greatness and be the best person that we can be and do our best at all times when called upon,” Yee sing added.

Brown-Muir, who hails from Mosquito Bottom in St Elizabeth, echoed similar sentiments.

“We have to remain focused; we have to remain humble, and we have to work very hard. Not because we went to a World Cup or other tournaments means we have achieved all we want and/or that we are at the end of the road. It's far from that. We have to keep digging very hard for us to get selected for the Olympic Games,” Brown-Muir reasoned.

The duo, which departed the island yesterday to take part in a Concacaf Development Course to enhance their techniques on the field of play, were recipients of the Chairman's award at the RJRGLEANER National Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards gala at Jamaica Pegasus last Friday.

While they struggled to really describe their emotions, deep down both knew that the award was another just reward for the tremendous work done and progress they have made over the past few years to fly Jamaica's flag high on the world stage.

“It is a surprise; I felt so weak in the knees when I saw my face on the screen again from my first game. I was like wow flashbacks. But it's just an awesome feeling and I am grateful and overwhelmed,” Yee Sing beamed.

“It means that we didn't go unrecognised or the work that we did didn't go unrecognised, like somebody actually appreciates what we go there and do on a daily basis and you know they don't take it for granted,” she noted.

Brown-Muir also opined that the Chairman's award speaks volumes of their achievements

“It is a great feeling and honour to know that you have worked very hard and we are recognised for that hard work, so I'm really humbled and it will push me more to go there and execute as best as I can at all times.

“Especially now that we know that persons out there are watching us, watching our performances and there are fellow referees looking up to us as inspiration. So we know that we have a role to play to encourage their aspirations to keep pushing.”