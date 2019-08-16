FIFA bans ex-Bolivian football chief for life
GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) — Fifa yesterday banned the former treasurer of South America's football federation for life after an ethics panel found him guilty of bribery.
Romer Osuna, who also once headed Bolivia's football federation, was among a group of South American football officials charged with corruption in 2015 amid the unprecedented scandal that triggered sweeping reform within Fifa.
The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's independent ethics committee said in a statement that it had investigated a bribery scheme that ran from 2012 to 2015 in which Osuna was accused of “awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to CONMEBOL competitions”.
“The adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Osuna had breached article. 27 (Bribery) of the 2018 edition of the Fifa Code of Ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban for life,” it said.
Fifa also fined Osuna one million Swiss francs ($1 million, 922,000 euros).
Shortly after he was charged, Osuna had pledged to cooperate with investigators, both in Bolivia and in the United States, who were probing graft within world football.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy