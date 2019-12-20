FIFA bans Panamanian Alvarado for life for bribery
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AFP) — Ariel Alvarado, a Panamanian who was a member of Fifa's ethics committee, has been banned from football for life, the governing body announced yesterday.
Fifa's adjudicatory chamber said in a statement Alvarado was “guilty of bribery in violation of the Fifa Code of Ethics”.
The charges stem from the sale of television rights for matches involving Pananama and other teams in the region. Alvarado is only the latest former Fifa official to be banned. Several have been jailed by US courts.
Alvarado, who was president of his national federation and a member of the executive committee of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean football (Concacaf) was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs (459,000 euros or US $511,000).
The statement said in calculating the fine “the panel took into consideration the undue pecuniary advantages offered and accepted by Mr Alvarado as bribes (US$230,000)” and decided the amount should both “have a preventative effect” and “be higher than the benefit Mr Alvarado obtained”.
Alvarado has been indicted by US prosecutors for his role in the sprawling Fifagate scandal, which involved millions of dollars in bribes paid by sports marketing companies to football officials in exchange for TV broadcasting and promotional rights to tournaments, including the Copa America and Copa Libertadores.
